Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 4.5%

NGL stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $500.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $971.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

