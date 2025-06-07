Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,575 Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 327,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

ASG opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

