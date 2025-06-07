Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

ACEL opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,716.35. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,750. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACEL. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

