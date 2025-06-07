Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,375 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 403,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 254,632 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CNBS opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Growth Opportunities ETF (CNBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global stocks related to cannabis and hemp. The fund also invests in derivatives with similar characteristics. CNBS was launched on Jul 23, 2019 and is managed by Amplify.

