Jane Street Group LLC Has $146,000 Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of CureVac by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CureVac from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

CureVac Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $989.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. CureVac has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. CureVac had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 21.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CureVac will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

