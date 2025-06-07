Jane Street Group LLC Has $183,000 Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OOMA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CAO Namrata Sabharwal sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $46,140.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,331.26. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $365.29 million, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.22. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
