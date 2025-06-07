Jane Street Group LLC Has $183,000 Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OOMA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ooma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Namrata Sabharwal sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $46,140.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,331.26. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ooma

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $365.29 million, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.22. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Ooma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.