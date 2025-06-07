Jane Street Group LLC Has $186,000 Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,251 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OLO by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 75,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

OLO Stock Up 1.5%

OLO stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 1.57.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.47 million. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO Profile

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

