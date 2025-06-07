Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Neonode were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Neonode by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 137,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neonode in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neonode by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Neonode in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Neonode Stock Up 2.4%

Neonode stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Neonode Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Neonode had a negative net margin of 252.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neonode Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

