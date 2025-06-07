Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
FTCI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.35.
FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.
