Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHY. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GHY opened at $13.20 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

