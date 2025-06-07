Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 75,209 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,209 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oatly Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oatly Group by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 463.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Oatly Group by 2,169.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho set a $24.00 price objective on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $197.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.97 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

