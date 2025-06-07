Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,468 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI opened at $13.63 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $141.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

