Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $195.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.60.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

