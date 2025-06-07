Jane Street Group LLC Sells 17,537 Shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Stock Up 6.3%

FDRV stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

About Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

