Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 509.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ HPK opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.06.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $257.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPK. Bank of America began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

