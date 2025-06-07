Jane Street Group LLC Sells 32,371 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 356,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.69. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

