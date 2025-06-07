Jane Street Group LLC Sells 75,310 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,310 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5,305.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ DH opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $555.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. Definitive Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

