Jane Street Group LLC Takes $179,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 332,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 236,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 168,736 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 114,762 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML opened at $7.37 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

