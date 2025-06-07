Jane Street Group LLC Takes $184,000 Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 141,213 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised KNOT Offshore Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

KNOP stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $220.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of -0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

