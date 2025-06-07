Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,002 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FAIL opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.29. Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

