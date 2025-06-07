JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of JFrog worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 965,912 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,312.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 407,415 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $586,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,915. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $573,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,354,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,798,021.12. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,818 shares of company stock worth $3,474,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FROG opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.07. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. JFrog’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JFrog

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.