John Bicket Sells 136,287 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 136,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $6,273,290.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,001.74. This represents a 67.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, John Bicket sold 33,713 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,566,305.98.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $2,431,501.25.

On Wednesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 63,279 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $2,945,004.66.

On Tuesday, May 20th, John Bicket sold 54,148 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,562,824.84.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.74. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Samsara by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

