KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KALV stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $32,867.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,274.24. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,303,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,963,538.70. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,730 shares of company stock worth $102,226. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

