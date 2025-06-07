Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

KPTI stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.12 million. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,319,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 748,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 543,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,401,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 319,187 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

