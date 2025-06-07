KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,626.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $143,583.02. This trade represents a 89.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,532.72. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,459 shares of company stock worth $6,669,338. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

