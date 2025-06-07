Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kforce by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Kforce

In related news, Director David L. Dunkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 517,329 shares in the company, valued at $19,555,036.20. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC opened at $41.34 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $770.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KFRC

Kforce Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.