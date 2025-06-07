Kilter Group LLC Makes New $720,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.5% of Kilter Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,075,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

