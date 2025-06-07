Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.10% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 18,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $527,011.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $777,859.20. The trade was a 40.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 27,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $800,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,415 shares in the company, valued at $273,223.30. The trade was a 74.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,014 shares of company stock worth $10,101,143 in the last ninety days. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.91 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

