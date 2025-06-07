Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 501.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Knife River were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNF opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $108.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNF shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

