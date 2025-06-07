KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 23,476.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in KULR Technology Group were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $1.18 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $322.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

