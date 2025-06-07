Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 5th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, and Amazon.com are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of well-established companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These firms tend to have stable revenue streams, broad investor following, and lower volatility compared to smaller companies. Investors often view large caps as relatively safe, long-term holdings in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $55.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.58. The company had a trading volume of 183,667,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,629,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.12 and a 200 day moving average of $334.34. The company has a market cap of $890.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.20, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $139.14. The stock had a trading volume of 168,003,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,562,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.42.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $523.27. 43,935,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,055,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.53. The company has a market cap of $336.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $9.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.32. 101,902,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,347,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.31. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $283.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.43, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $208.00. 37,872,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,113,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.60. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

