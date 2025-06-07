Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWIM. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Latham Group by 29,902.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Latham Group news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $688,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,629.72. This represents a 24.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 45,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $271,218.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,324.60. This represents a 19.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,250 shares of company stock valued at $988,044 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on Latham Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Latham Group Price Performance

SWIM stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $683.08 million, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

