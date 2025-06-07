Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Laureate Education worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 172,405 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,057,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LAUR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Price Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.59. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.