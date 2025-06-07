Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 427,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $528.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

