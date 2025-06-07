LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in LENZ Therapeutics were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $22,243,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $31.96 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $899.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

