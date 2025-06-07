Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 15,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $338.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lesaka Technologies news, Chairman Ali Mazanderani bought 8,316 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,997.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,608. This represents a 2.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 59,246 shares of company stock valued at $294,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

About Lesaka Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Lesaka Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,807,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.