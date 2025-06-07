Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 15,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $338.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Insider Activity
In other Lesaka Technologies news, Chairman Ali Mazanderani bought 8,316 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,997.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,608. This represents a 2.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 59,246 shares of company stock valued at $294,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies
About Lesaka Technologies
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
Featured Articles
