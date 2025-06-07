Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $17.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.71. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

