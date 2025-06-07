LifeWealth Investments LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.