LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,263,729 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $149,591.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,920,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,345.60. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Pegueros sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,993 shares in the company, valued at $125,993.70. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,204 shares of company stock valued at $287,471. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.12 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Wall Street Zen cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

