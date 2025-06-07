LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LKQ were worth $21,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LKQ by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,571,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LKQ by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,231,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,001 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $165,548,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $160,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.98.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,535,840.25. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Read Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.