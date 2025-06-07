Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given New $7.75 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.55.

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Up 6.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.29 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $139.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 35.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

