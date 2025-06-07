Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.31 million. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

