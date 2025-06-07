Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $58,000 Stock Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 156,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 100,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 214,625 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Trading Up 0.2%

YALA stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $83.88 million for the quarter.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

