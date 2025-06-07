Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $28,000 in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Erasca by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Erasca by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Erasca by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Erasca by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Erasca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERAS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $3.00 target price on shares of Erasca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.

Erasca Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. Erasca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Company Profile

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.