Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $28,000 in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Erasca by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Erasca by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Erasca by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Erasca by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERAS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $3.00 target price on shares of Erasca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.
Erasca Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. Erasca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.45.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Erasca
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.