Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,000 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of UPST stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $105.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, May 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Upstart

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $35,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,222.48. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $634,658.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,624,391.32. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,116 shares of company stock valued at $753,211 over the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.