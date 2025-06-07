Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 10,568 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CommScope were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CommScope by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 56,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in CommScope by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,873,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 522,941 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CommScope by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 570,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in CommScope by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,603,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Price Performance
NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.06 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on COMM
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CommScope
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- About the Markup Calculator
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.