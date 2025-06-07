Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 10,568 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CommScope were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CommScope by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 56,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in CommScope by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,873,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 522,941 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CommScope by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 570,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in CommScope by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,603,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.06 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

