Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 19,973 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,973 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 125,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 3.0%

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $815.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.