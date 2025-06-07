Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,935 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SB. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of SB opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $64.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SB

Safe Bulkers Profile

(Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.