Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $35,000 Position in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDL. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SNDL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 568,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 173,409 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 612,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of SNDL from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

SNDL Stock Performance

SNDL stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. SNDL Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $346.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNDL



SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

