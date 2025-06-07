Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.11 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.79). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.79), with a volume of 32,500 shares trading hands.

Maintel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.11.

Maintel (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX 28.20 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maintel had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maintel Holdings Plc will post 43.3996383 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc (“Maintel”) is a leading provider of cloud, networking, and security managed communications services.

Its mission-critical solutions are designed to empower clients with a focus across three strategic pillars:

• Unified Communications and Collaboration: Making customers’ people more effective, efficient, and collaborative with UC&C technology.

